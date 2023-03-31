Marie Norine Buchfink, 94, passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by loved ones on Friday, February 19, 2023. Marie was the daughter of Elmer and Edna Anderson and a dear sister to the late Edward Anderson. Marie is survived by her daughter, Rebecca, (Jack) Rehder and her sons, Michael Buchfink and John (Debbie) Buchfink; grandsons Dan (Alyssa) Buchfink and Ryan (Lindsey) Kranz and granddaughters Haleigh Buchfink and Ashleigh Greenman. Marie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clif, of 68-years and her daughter, Ann. Marie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

Marie was born in Muskegon, Michigan on August 18, 1928. Marie graduated from Michigan State University, where she met her husband, Clif, during their senior year of college in 1952. They wed on January 10, 1953. During their marriage, Marie and Clif raised their four children while Marie perfected her painting. While living in Lima, Ohio Marie attended graduate school and taught Art History at the local high school. The family moved to St. Louis, Missouri in 1969, where Marie began to sell her artwork at local art shows. Eventually, Marie and Clif formed MarArt as she became a more professional and prominent artist. Marie and Clif moved from Durango, Colorado to Tucson, Arizona in the late 90's, where they spent the remaining years.

Among her many accomplishments, Marie has several paintings hanging in the Lima, Ohio Museum of Art, and a painting was selected to travel with The National Save the Wolf Foundation. Marie was honored with a Franklin Mint collection of her work, and she was the illustrator of a series of five books written by the late Ed “Eagle Man” McGaa, a member of the Sioux Nation. Marie was awarded an eagle feather in honor of her contributions. Her paintings were sold nationwide and can be found on canvas, decorative plates, posters, coasters, T-shirts, and more. Later in life, Marie became an avid beader of jewelry and a card maker. Marie also loved reading, tennis, hiking, traveling, gardening and nature.

In celebration of her life, a memorial service will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. in the Rancho Vistoso Funeral Home, located at 2285 E. Vistoso Blvd., Oro Valley, AZ 85755. All are also welcome to attend the reception immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marie’s name to Traditions Hospice Care of Tucson, The Humane Society of Tucson AZ or The Native American Foundation of Arizona.