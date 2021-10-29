Martin David Balk (aka “Bubba"), 89, born in Dallas, Texas on August 7, 1932, and former El Paso resident of 40-years, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. He was predeceased by father, Samuel Alfred Balk and mother, Lilian Balk-Kaminsky and sister, Shirley Goldfarb (Bobby). In his early twenties, he enjoyed some success in television, movies and little theater productions. Martin served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War and was stationed at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. He was active in El Paso as an actor and director. Martin had a brave, entrepreneurial business mind. As an owner and developer, he ran a number of businesses in El Paso and some in New Mexico. Among them owner of Tennis West (El Paso), Kentucky Fried Chicken (El Paso) and Territorial Radio Enterprises (ABQ, NM).
He was a former real estate developer and president of the Boy's Club of El Paso. He was also on the Board of Directors for the former Bank of the West. He was formerly married to Doretta Bendalin. Then, in 1999, he moved to SaddleBrooke, Arizona with his wife Jo of Scottsdale, Arizona where he lived for 22-years before passing. In his sunset years, he volunteered as an Arizona Court Appointed Special Advocate (for at-risk youth), sampled Costco fare frequently and spent time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 37-years Jo, his three daughters Carla Balk, Shelly Berger (Jonathan), Tracy Balk (Molly), his son, Sam Balk (Shannon), his stepchildren, Andrew and Edward Marshall (Ramona), Annette Puhr, nieces Donna Goldfarb, Janice Crossland (Damon), Ricky Goldfarb (Anne), brother-in-law, Bobby Goldfarb, and Balk and Hoffer relatives throughout the state of Texas. Acknowledgements in Martin’s name may be made to a charity of your choice.