Michael Gordon Caldwell, 84, a Seattle, Washington transplant to SaddleBrooke, Arizona for retirement, succumbed to Pulmonary Fibrosis in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Mike is survived by his wife Carol of 59 years, daughter Kerri (Rick Ploof) Caldwell, sons Kevin (Marie) Caldwell and Corey Caldwell, his brother Fred Caldwell, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his brother Dean Caldwell. Mike was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to everyone.
Mike earned an AA Degree from Edmonds Community College and a BA Degree in Public Administration from the University of Puget Sound.
Mike served two years in the Army at the end of the Korean War. After serving his country, Mike worked as a barber for a year, spent 25 years at Boeing (concluding with a position as an Industrial Engineer Manager), and then worked 13 years as the City Administrator for the City of Lynnwood. After retirement, he returned to work as an Interim City Manager for several Washington State cities (Edgewood, Medina, Mill Creek, Fife, and Bothell), Interim City Administrator of Bonney Lake, Interim Executive Director at the Pike Place Market, Interim President of the South Snohomish Chamber of Commerce, and Interim General Manager of the Olympus Terrace Sewer District.
Mike’s Civic Experience includes City of Lynnwood Planning Commissioner (2 years), City of Lynnwood Council (14 years), Snohomish County Solid Waste Advisory Member (3 years), Community Transit Board Member (7 years, 2 years as the Chairperson), Board Member of Edmonds Community College Foundation (12 years, 2 years as the Chairperson), and TRICO Electric Coop Ambassador Board (2 years).
Mike received the Snohomish County Veterans Award for Community Service, Distinguished Alumni Award from Edmonds Community College, and Edmonds Community College Foundation Board Member Emeritus.
Mike volunteered at the Kid’s Closet in Mammoth, Arizona for several years until he was no longer physically able.
Mike’s bottom line was that he had a great life and enjoyed every minute with family and friends. He said that best of all he’s had Carol by his side through good times and hard times and that there is no way he would have been as successful in life without her help and advice.
Mike has touched many hearts with his kindness and wisdom. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach.
Services will be private. Arrangements under the care of Vistoso Funeral Home, (520) 544-2285