Michael Lee Waddell, 65, passed away suddenly but peacefully at home in Tucson, Arizona, on August 16, 2020. Much loved, he was Husband to Lee Ann Anderson, father of Walter Waddell, and grandfather to Trey, Nini and Ella Waddell. Mike was treasured by extended family, brother Al Audette and cousin Ralph Henry as well as a wide circle of friends.
Born in 1955, Mike grew up in Ballard Washington, where he worked as a carpenter and later as a school bus driver in Edmonds Washington, he loved kids, and had many friends at the “table” at the Bus Barn. Mike retired and he and Lee Ann moved to Tucson, Arizona, in 2018. Wherever he was, Mike kept a connection to his hometown and his home state, an avid Washington State Husky, 12th Man Seahawk, and “True to the Blue” Mariner, regardless of their success (or lack thereof). Loyalty was one of Mike’s strongest attributes.
In Tucson, Mike enjoyed his passion of playing Senior Softball and was happiest at the ballpark here in SaddleBrooke, Arizona. Mike was a ball player and could still hit, run, throw...and do it well. He loved the game and had so much fun with friends and teammates, he would say the Ballpark was his bar.
There was no one as much fun to be around as Mike, with his big contagious laugh, his “no filter” irreverent sense of humor, quick wit, and generous heart. What you saw was what you got, no pretense, all honesty. If you ever needed anything, or someone to have your back, he was your guy. To say that he will be greatly missed is an understatement.
It is in accordance with Mike's preference there will be no formal services, however we do hope to have a gathering of friends, in the fall in Arizona and in the spring in Washington, to be announced at a later date.