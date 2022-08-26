MIRROR: Elegant mirror, like new. 5-1/2-ft x 7-1/2-ft. Will email or text photo upon request. Downsized and now have less wall space. $400 or best offer. Paid $1,400 new. Also hace several other smaller mirrors and like-new wall-hangings. Lovely china cabinet with lighting. Call or text Patti at (408) 314-0912 or email pverwer@aol.com.
