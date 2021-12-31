MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS:
- Barco-lounger leather swivel recliner medium size, with many decorator pillows, some leather
- King size bed comforter set
- Hand woven rugs from art fair
- Various clothes in excellent condition; brands such as Chico's, etc., sizes 2, some petite
- Excellent purses
- Bogan camera tripod
- Clearance of original artwork and jewelry sold in our art and craft shows and at local galleries
- Indoor dog pen with door
- Dog clippers
- Small easels, new
- Much miscellaneous
Call for showing by appointment at (520) 825-7779 or (810) 772-9688. Masks appreciated.