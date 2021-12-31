MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS:

  • Barco-lounger leather swivel recliner medium size, with many decorator pillows, some leather
  • King size bed comforter set
  • Hand woven rugs from art fair
  • Various clothes in excellent condition; brands such as Chico's, etc., sizes 2, some petite
  • Excellent purses
  • Bogan camera tripod
  • Clearance of original artwork and jewelry sold in our art and craft shows and at local galleries
  • Indoor dog pen with door
  • Dog clippers
  • Small easels, new
  • Much miscellaneous

Call for showing by appointment at (520) 825-7779 or (810) 772-9688. Masks appreciated.

