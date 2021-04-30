Myron passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 after a difficult six months.
Myron and Julie built their home in Unit 4 in 1994 and moved permanently in 1998 from Bakersfield, California where Myron had been a State Farm Agent for 34-years.
After their relocation to SaddleBrooke, and meeting so many wonderful people, they were happy to participate in the Unit 4 patio parties that were full of fun and laughter as newer neighbors were welcomed into the community.
Myron and Julie have watched SaddleBrooke grow and could tell stories of the gun events every year, especially the Mardi Gras parades, were Units built a float on a golf cart to participate and fought for the first-place prize— so much laughter and fun!
Myron loved to golf four-to-five times a week, and they both enjoyed the camaraderie at the Sunday couple’s tournaments followed by dinner and prizes. Myron’s hobby as a golf club maker and fixer for many years allowed him to always make new friends.
Myron also thoroughly enjoyed his poker nights with the guys, sometimes losing as much as $3!
Myron will be truly missed.