SADDLE, STAND & BLANKET: One brown leather used saddle, a Navajo blanket, and wooden stand that holds all three, $200.00. Call Jay at (520) 360-8741.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

DISPLAY CASE: One store model glass jewelry case display stand. Measures 38-inches H x 48-inches L. It has a base and two shelves, gently used, $250.00. Call Jay at (520) 360-8741.