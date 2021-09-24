Nita Anders passed away peacefully on Monday, July 12, 2021. She lived a good life and is survived by her children Sally Anders of SaddleBrooke, Laura Shepard (Len) of Colorado Springs and Scott Anders (Barrett) of Palm Coast, FL. She is also survived by nine wonderful grandchildren and sixteen equally wonderful great-grandchildren.
Nita and her husband, CB, were active members of the SaddleBrooke community for 25-years. They fell in love with it at first sight and retired here in 1992. Mom would often tell the story of the day she and Dad first came over SaddleBrooke Boulevard and looked down on the beautiful tiled-roofed community bordering the Catalina Mountains. That was when they knew they were home.
Soon after moving here, Mom and her friend, Marty Kreiling, began meeting once a week to meditate. They were later joined by other friends and eventually these meditation mornings grew into the SaddleBrooke Meditation Group. Today this group is still going strong. Meetings are every Friday morning from 9:30a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Bobcat Room at SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse.
Mom was raised in a tiny town in Mississippi, but early on knew she was destined for a larger life. In 1944, she earned a BS in Political Science, then went on to have a short career as a stewardess with American Airlines. It was an exciting occupation in the early days of commercial flight, but usually a short one because in those days stewardesses were required to quit when they married!
Mom and Dad’s geographical journey began at college in Mississippi. After marrying, they lived in Memphis, TN; Tulsa, OK; Long Island, NY; Bournemouth, England; Wilton, CT; Long Beach, CA; Seattle, WA, and finally SaddleBrooke, AZ. Mom always found friends wherever they lived, and those relationships developed into long-lasting and wonderful friendships.
In her fifties, Mom had a spiritual awakening through a direct experience of God’s grace and unconditional love. Following that experience the intense pain from rheumatoid arthritis in her hands disappeared and she began an amazing spiritual journey, one where she touched and blessed many souls. She wrote of this journey in her book, “Hidden In the Heart, A Glorious Secret.”
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Mountainview Clubhouse Ballroom in SaddleBrooke Two. All are welcome.