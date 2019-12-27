Gary Clifford Pearce January 27, 1938 - November 23, 2019
Gary was born January 27, 1938 and died November 23, 2019 at home with his son, Monty Pearce, and wife, Karen Werling Pearce at his side and holding his hands. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Clifford Pearce and Lulu Ethel Rhodes, and his three sisters, Wilma, Ramona, and Jan. He is survived by his wife Karen, his son Monty, daughter-in-law Rebecca, 2 grandchildren Gary and Kevin, and in-laws Marilyn Wiesner and Richard & Sara Werling. Gary was a loving person with a great sense of humor, fierce loyalty, a wonderful sense of curiosity, and the determination to do most anything he set his mind to. He served 20 years in the Navy and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 3. He graduated from the Navy Nuclear School and also taught there years later. He is a plank owner of the first nuclear surface ship, The Long Beach, and served several tours on ships during the Viet Nam War. During retirement, he loved to travel, fish, read, and be in nature. A memorial service will be held January 6 at 11:00 a.m. at the Vistoso Funeral Home in Oro Valley followed by the committal service at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery – Marana. To leave a condolence please visit www.VistosoFH.com.