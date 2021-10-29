Original Oil Painting For Sale Oct 29, 2021 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OIL PAINTING: Beautiful 59-inch (wide) x 39-inches (high). Ohne Titel I oil painting in perfect condition, original owner, wired for hanging, $400. Call or text Jim at (520) 603-2822. Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save