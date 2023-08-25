(November 29, 1931 – August 3, 2023)

Orval C. Bequest, our Big Kahuna, formerly of Greendale, Wisconsin, passed Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the age of 91. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alberta “Butch” (nee Holtzapfel). Survived by life partner, Carol Nicholson. Loving father of Vivian (The late David) Demos, Michael (Julie), Robert (Donna), Patricia Koss (Lupe Aguilar), Barbara (the late Dean) Oulton, Steven (Amy) and Thomas (the late Cynthia). Father survived by 17 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by grandson, Christopher. A cherished brother to Carol, Gerals, the late Harold “Jack”, Allan, William, Charlene and Thomas, additionally, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Orval served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict, worked for the Milwaukee Road, Horaitis Electric Company and he was an instructor at the Milkwaukee Area Technical College. He was an active member at St. Ignatius Loyola Church and School. After retiring, he enjoyed silversmithing, golfing, bocce ball and Tai Chi in SaddleBrooke.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Thursday, October 26, 2023, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the MountainView Clubhouse BallRoom in SaddleBrooke HOA-2.