PATIO FURNITURE: Woodard patio furniture. Includes 47-inch table with four chairs, two seat gliders, a chair with foot stool and coffee table. All seats with nearly new Sunbrella cushions. $600 OBO. Will sell separately. Call (520) 818-0336.
To continue viewing content on tucson.com, please sign in with your existing account or subscribe.
We have not been able to find your subscription.
Current Subscriber?
Current Subscriber?
Or
Don't have a subscription?
Subscribe today for unlimited accessLog in Subscribe
PATIO FURNITURE: Woodard patio furniture. Includes 47-inch table with four chairs, two seat gliders, a chair with foot stool and coffee table. All seats with nearly new Sunbrella cushions. $600 OBO. Will sell separately. Call (520) 818-0336.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.