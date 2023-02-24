PATIO SET: The patio set includes the following items: Farham 48-inch slat fire top, 48-inch round fire pit base, 48-inch fire place Ltd., amber glass pellets, four Santa Monica Cushion Swivel lounges, DS Cushion Set and a two-gallon propane tank (will accept natural gas. This set was purchased with our new house two-years ago and used twice. The complete Farham 48-inch Slat Fire top and base were replaced by the manufacturer six-months ago and has never gone uncovered. The cushions have always been kept stored in the garage. Accepting reasonable offers considering the condition. Contact (760) 567-0339.

