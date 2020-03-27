Margaret Mary (Osier) Fairbanks, known to all as Peggy, of SaddleBrooke, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020. She lived a full life with Bruce, her best friend and beloved husband of 61 years. Together they raised three children: Karen (Scott Marble) of New York, NY, Scott (Amy) of Northbrook, IL, Helen Graham (Mark) of SaddleBrooke, AZ and loved every minute with their six grandchildren: Lukas, Henry, Fritz, Ben, Ingrid, and Van. Family and community were her priorities – Peggy will always be remembered for her fun-loving and selfless spirit, her generosity and warmth, the strength of her commitment to her family, and her ability to keep everyone laughing with her quick wit. Peggy treasured her loving relationships with her 17 nieces and nephews and their families. She cherished her sister-in-law, Shayne, Bruce’s Aunt June, and many extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Osier, her in-laws, Ron and Grace Fairbanks, her sisters, Anne Crawford and Sally Halbrook, her brothers-in-law Gene Halbrook, Chuck Fairbanks, and Ron McCook, and sister-in-law Puddy Fairbanks.
Peggy spent much of her life in Grand Rapids, Michigan where she was born. Peggy was the youngest of three girls, a tomboy, and lover of the outdoors— canoeing, swimming, horseback riding, tennis, gardening, and beaches where she collected shells and Petoskey stones. She grew up spending time on Drummond Island, the Little Manistee River, and at Kent Country Club. As a child she lived on Fisk Lake and attended East Grand Rapids High School, where she and Bruce dated and fell in love. She was a graduate of Stephens College in Missouri, where she shared adventures with amazing women who would remain friends for life. She and Bruce married in 1958, moving to Arizona where Bruce graduated from Arizona State University. In Arizona, they had two children while Peggy also worked to support their young family. They returned to Grand Rapids, had a third child, and raised their family in their hometown.
Life-long friendships spawned from the Hartford Fishing and Game Society— a cabin on the Little Manistee jointly owned by 9 families— and the Dan Tanna Club— a treasured group of four couples (5 East GR class of ’56 graduates) who shared cards, sports, travels, families and most importantly unsurpassed, enduring friendship for nearly 60 years.
Peggy enjoyed being an active part of her children's lives— swim meets, basketball games, softball games, volleyball games, and golf tournaments. Her days were filled volunteering and working at the Window Shop at Blodgett Hospital, with the PTA, the Junior League, and Cadence— the EGR newspaper. In later years, she and Bruce lived in Colorado where she loved working with children at Evergreen elementary and became an adopted Colorado grandparent to the six Burger family children. She loved all crafts especially when she could do them with her grandchildren. She was always game for the next family adventure— hut trips in Colorado and summers in Charlevoix, Michigan. She had a special connection with each of her grandchildren enjoying their unique talents and interests.
Moving to SaddleBrooke was an opportunity for Peggy and Bruce to enjoy retirement in the sun and warmth of Arizona. Peggy loved Sputters— a women’s putting group where she enjoyed the competition and often shared a shot-by-shot replay with Bruce. She loved the beautiful Arizona sunsets and their new SaddleBrooke friends.
Peggy loved the holidays—all of them. She loved cards, games, dark chocolate, Jamocha shakes, and a margarita at sunset!
She will be missed deeply by so many friends and family members. Her life is a gift to us all— one that we will continue to treasure.
We will celebrate her life in SaddleBrooke and in Michigan— dates for these gatherings are forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider donating to The Arthritis Foundation at arthritis.org, the hospice organization that was so wonderful to her— Casa de la Luz at casafoundation.org, or your favorite foundation that provides care and support to your community.