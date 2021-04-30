Philippa “Pippa” McEwen passed away peacefully at her home in Venice, Florida on Friday, April 2, 2021, with her eldest daughter, Diana, at her side. Pippa was a longtime resident of SaddleBrooke.
She was born in 1935 in New York City and spent her early life in Miami, Florida and Taunton, Massachusetts. Upon graduation from high school, at age 17, she departed for New York City to pursue her lifelong passion for ballet and for dance generally. Over the years, she appeared in many dance and theater productions in New York, as well as in summer stock where she met her husband Ken, an actor and later a director for ABC television.
Following the birth of their first child, Pippa and Ken relocated to Montvale, New Jersey where they raised their four children. During those years Pippa continued to be involved in dancing, including the operation of a dance studio. Upon their retirement, Pippa and Ken settled in SaddleBrooke where she lived until recently. In SaddleBrooke, Pippa's favorite pursuits and loves were the Hula and English Country Dance groups.
Pippa was predeceased by Ken in 2007. She is survived by her brother, Philip Simpson of SaddleBrooke; Bruce McEwen and his wife Sophie of Chanteloup en Brie, France; Diana Stuart of Venice, Florida; Kathryn McEwen of Toms River, New Jersey; and Gwynne McEwen of Harrington Park, New Jersey. She also leaves nine grandchildren.