Phyllis was born in Hibbing, Minnesota. She lived in the Seattle area for over 40-years and maintained friendships with a large array of people who enjoyed the same athletic, intellectual, and traveling endeavors. Phyllis joined adventure biking groups and rode across the country. Among her other accomplishments was completing the Boston Marathon and climbing Mt. Rainier.
Retiring in SaddleBrooke, Arizona in 2010, Phyllis joined many clubs that fit her active lifestyle: SaddleBrooke Cyclemasters, SB Hiking Club, SB Striders, the Nature Club, among other clubs. Phyllis was a member of GABA and rode with the group up Mt. Lemmon. She also belonged to the Cactus Cycling Club, and the Tuesday Ladies Cycling Group. In addition to her athletic pursuits, she volunteered her time to organizations to support literacy, the SaddleBrooke Libraries, animal rescue, Pima Animal Care Center, Humane Society of Southern Arizona, public support, the Community Food Bank, and others. She had a thirst for knowledge and read extensively. Her love of reading inspired her to start a book club with good friends. She generously supported the causes she believed were making the world better.
Phyllis is survived by her sister, Susan Stensland and niece, Stephanie Stensland of Minneapolis, Minnesota, brother, Alan Stensland of St. Cloud, Minnesota, and her feline companion, Squiggles. A Celebration of Life was held on Sunday May 2, 2021, at MountainView Clubhouse in SaddleBrooke. Phyllis will be remembered for her friendship, fitness, wit, and generosity. She will be missed by all who shared her love of biking, hiking and reading.