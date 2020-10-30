Hello Andrea;
I want to thank and commend you for the October article I read in the SaddleBag Notes.
I have only lived in SaddleBrooke for a few months. I moved here from Sun City in Oro Valley. As it turns out, one major reason I came to SaddleBrooke was courtesy driving and safety I thought was present. During my many occasions to visit SaddleBrooke over the last 5 years, I was always impressed with the efforts I saw put forth regarding speed and safety for the residents. This was not the case for speeding automobiles and golf carts in Sun City.
Sadly, I now realize, that while the situation is “somewhat” improved here, it is still a problem. I couldn’t be more disappointed. When I read your article, I became confident it is not just me that resents the danger and rudeness demonstrated by our own residents that live here. Like the examples of curb jumping that appears in your article, I have astonishingly experienced it myself.
Both Sun City and SaddleBrooke residence are older in age. Our sight, hearing and ability to move quickly to get out of harms way are compromised to some degree or another. Both of these communities are outdoor, walking communities that should have priority to a sense of safety. And then, there are our animals. When you are out trying to enjoy a leisurely walk, it’s most alarming and annoying when a speeding vehicle passes going WAY to fast and WAY to close.
So my thanks to you is for bringing it to attention to those who live here and I commend you because you ask for solutions that might be worth trying. I personally try to use hand signaling to slow drivers down, if they see me and get the drift, I do think it slows them down a bit and if nothing else maybe they will take it as a reminder and remember it in the future.
Best Regards,
Carolyn Davidson