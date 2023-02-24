RECUMBENT TRIKE — PRICE REDUCED: Like new, fewer than five-miles. Sun Mfg. Co., Model HD. Cost new is $2,349.99, plus tax, total $2,554.44. Will sell for $1,200 cash. For more information about the bike, go online to sunseeker.bike.com. Please call Bob at (520) 818-0423.
