John F. Cobb, age 77, died on Saturday, January 30, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona from complications related to COVID-19. John was born in 1943, in Oakland, CA to the late Elvin T. and Annetta (Pauline Carver) Cobb, long-time residents of Durango, CO, who were working in the naval shipyards during World War II. They returned to their home on East 5th Avenue in Durango when John was four months old.
John went to grade school at Central Elementary, then Mason Elementary. He attended school at the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, NM before returning to graduate from Durango High School in 1961. John spent many hours hunting and fishing in Durango with his dad and friends.
After high school, John joined the Navy and was stationed in Beeville, TX for several years. He had two daughters, Lisa and Chris, with former spouse Helen (Poer) Gardiner. After returning to Durango, John attended Fort Lewis College to study physics and electrical engineering. He also began working for the Colorado Highway Department.
John met Rayvonne (Raye) Lowery of Ridgway, CO in 1967, while working on the Dallas Divide highway project. He married Raye in November 1967 after he moved to Denver to work for Western Electric as an electrical engineer. On weekends and holidays, they often spent time in Ridgway being cowboys, working on the Lowery ranch, hunting and fishing.
John and Raye had daughter Jana together while in Denver. John continued his career with AT&T, working in Denver, Atlanta and Portland throughout his career. John retired from Lucent Technologies in Tucson, AZ in 1999, to take care of his mom, enjoy the sun and work on his golf game. John and Raye had 53 years of great adventures together. They enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and to different countries. Most of all, they loved traveling to spend time with their family.
John is survived by his wife Raye, three daughters Lisa O’Donnell, Chris Bryant (Alton Looney), and Jana Curry (Nathan.) He also has three grandchildren, Jake Bryant, Cassie Brewer (Daniel) and Jessie Curry.
The family will announce services when it is safe to gather and celebrate.
If you wish to make memorial contributions in John’s name, please send them to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.