We regretfully announce Rita Loeffel Giammarino, 70, of SaddleBrooke Arizona, passed away on January 1, 2022 after an extended illness.
Rita was born at Camp Carson, Colorado Springs, Colorado on January 2, 1951 to Lupe R. and Walter Loeffel. Rita was predeceased by her parents and Brother Jimmy Loeffel. She was married to Joseph F. Giammarino on August 9, 1974 in Wheaton, Illinois.
She is survived by Joe, her husband of 47-years, her sister, Kathryn Noble of Colorado Springs, Colorado, her nephews Chad and Eric Sanchez of Colorado Springs, Colorado, great niece Cassie Sanchez of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She loved planting flowers and nurturing them in and out doors. She also loved her two Chihuahuas, Isabella and Sunny.
We will truly miss her.
You may make a donation to the SaddleBrooke Pet Rescue Network in her honor as an alternative to flowers.