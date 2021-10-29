Road Bike For Sale Oct 29, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROAD BIKE: Trek “Jazz” road bike, male design, 21-inch frame, 18 gears, dark blue enamel, new tires, safety helmet, $95. Call Mike at (520) 289-6220. Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save