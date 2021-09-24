Roger Sathre

Roger Allen Sathre passed away peacefully August 8th, 2021, surrounded by family at his home in SaddleBrooke, Arizona. He was 75.
Roger grew up on a family farm in Battle View, North Dakota, attended North Dakota State University (NDSU) where he received a degree in mechanical engineering, then spent two-years in the army before moving to Seattle where he met his wife, Vivian. Throughout his career, he worked as an electrical engineer on mainframe computers for Control Data, Amdahl Corporation and Hitachi.
Always an engineer, Roger loved problem-solving. He liked the saying “measure twice, cut once” and applied that sentiment to most things in life. His patience was beyond measure, followed closely by his kindness and generosity. Though not a member himself, Roger enjoyed helping the SaddleBrooke Fine Art Guild with their shows, and as a true animal lover, he carried treats for the neighborhood dogs on his daily walks and made sure the birds that visited his yard always had fresh water.
Roger is survived by his wife, Vivian; their children, Erika Pipitone, Mitchell Sathre and Karsten Sathre; his grandchildren, Max, Julian, Lydia and Oskar Sathre, siblings Dennis Sathre, Sandy Sathre, Sue Odegaard and Randy Sathre and his mother, Alice Sathre. He was preceded in death by his father, Karsten Sathre.