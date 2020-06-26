Ronald M. Cohen, of Tucson, Arizona passed away on Saturday, May 30th at the age of 86. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Libby, loving children Jeffrey Cohen of Boston, MA and Tammy Cohen of Baltimore, MD; loving brother Marvin Cohen (Jill).
Ron was born in Baltimore, MD to Solomon and Esther Cohen. Despite losing his father at a very young age, his mom raised two sons to be strong, setting them on the right path in life. Ron graduated from the University of Baltimore and served his country with honor in the United States Army. After a few successful years in the clothing industry (post military), Ron was hired by Pfizer Pharmaceuticals in 1963 where he would make his mark for decades to come.
During his 33 years with Pfizer, Ron won every sales achievement award at least once: District Representative, Contest Award Trips, Hall of Fame, Pacesetter (five times), Vice President’s Cabinet (five times), Circle of Excellence and All-Star Club (seven times). Nicknamed “the Professor” for his technical expertise, he was known for giving every new hire in the district a “welcome” corned beef sandwich. Ron retired in 1996—as one of the most successful representatives in the history of Pfizer’s Atlantic Region.
Libby and Ron loved the West and moved to Saddlebrooke in 1998. They recently moved to the New Villas in Saddlebrooke, where Ron so loved his new home.
Ron was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching his weekend golf, tennis and New England Patriots. Ron loved to travel, the theater, craft and antique art shows, studying Civil War history, Clint Eastwood movies and finding a great cappuccino.
People knew Ron for his wonderful keen wit, always contagious exuberance and lust for life. Ron loved to meet and just learn from people from a variety of backgrounds.
He shall be missed for so many reasons and by the many people whose lives he touched.
