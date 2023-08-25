ROOF RACK: Roof Rack with extra accessories, $400. Includes Pioneer Roof Rack (Rhino) with Extra Accessories four adjustable attachment eyeholes ($35 new) Shovel/axe carrier, including a shovel ($150 new). Measures 72-inches L x 56-inches W. Platform only (with accessories). Mounting hardware will need to be purchased separately depending on the vehicle you are mounting to. For more information, visit rhinorack.com/en-us/roof. Call (520) 468-2520.
