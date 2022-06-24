Rosemary W. Tomy passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Rosemary as born in Oakland, California to Richard F. Wade and Kathryn Johansen Wade. She as raised by her maternal grandmother "Goggy" from the age of three. After graduation form Oakland Tech High School, she moved to San Jose, California, where she met her first husband Robert Lewis. They co-owned Kaldoe Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning until their divorce. With three children to support, Rosemary went to work for American Savings and Loan. Rosemary was recognized for her ability and moved rapidly trough the ranks eventually becoming a branch manager! After 22-years, Rosemary retired and went to college majoring in journalism.

Rosemary married her second husband John Tomy in 1972 and they combined their two families into one big household with seven children. In a marriage that lasted almost 50-years, they managed to combine two careers, raise their children, and still found time to enjoy dancing, water skiing, snow skiing, scuba diving, autocross racing and traveling. In 1998, they moved to Saddlebrooke, where they continued to travel and Rosemary could devote herself to playing bridge. Rosemary is survived by her children, Debra Bontadelli (Bill Bontadelli), Suzan Lewis, and Micheal (Margie) Lewis ,Brad (Yvonne) Tomy, Linda Tomy, and Jaleen Yurong, thirteen grand chlldren and six great-grandchildren.