The SaddleBrooke Bereavement Group will resume meetings on Sunday, July 11. In person meetings were suspended for over a year due to the pandemic but it is felt that now the meetings can resume.
The group will meet every Sunday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Coyote Room on the lower level of HOA-1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines will be following, which indicate that masks are optional for those fully vaccinated but required for those who are not fully vaccinated.
Anyone in SaddleBrooke HOA-1 or HOA-2 who is dealing with grief that is associated with a death in the family is welcome to attend. For questions, please contact Dolores at (520) 825-8980 or Pat at (520) 825-7920.