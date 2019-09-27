SaddleBrooke residents now have a place to go to look for condo rentals owned by their neighbors. The SaddleBrooke Timeshare network has compiled a list of timeshares owned by SB residents available for trade or rental by other SB residents. Just email Aleta Rosenthal at Aletarosekc@gmail.com for a list. If you are a timeshare owner and would like to join the list, email your info—where, when, number of bedrooms and baths, and any other info on your location and it will be added to the list for all SB residents to see. All trades and rental negotiations are between the renter and owner. For question call Aleta at (520) 825-9980.