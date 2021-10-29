Samsung Flat Panel TV For Sale Oct 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SAMSUNG 50-INCH FLAT PANEL TV: Model UN50MU6300 4K Ultra HD Smart LED, like new, give away price at $100. Call Mike at (520) 289-6220. Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save