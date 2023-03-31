SEWING MACHINE & ACCESSORIES: Very gently used, LIKE NEW, Bernina Virtuosa 160 Sewing Machine for sale, $500 OBO. First owner diagnosed with cancer shortly after purchase but was an exceptionally experienced and well-trained seamstress. FREE accessories thrown in to include the sewing machine cover, EIGHT additional pressor feet and 21 additional bobbins with the accessory case (pic #2), owner’s manual and your choice of spooled threads (hundreds) and remnant fabrics, if desired. If interested, please contact Bill at (520) 820-6802 (cell) or (520) 818-6640 (home phone to leave message). Hard of hearing, so, please speak up.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up