Sherry (Kershnar) Jacobson, born February 12, 1941, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after a long battle against Dementia. Born in Brooklyn, New York, and having resided in Livingston, New Jersey and Nanuet, New York, she retired and lived the past 21 years in the Saddlebrooke Community in Tucson, Arizona. She graduated from the Baruch School of City College with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and then worked as an accountant at Apfel & Englander.
After her kids were in school, she managed the U.S. office of Fildan Accessories, while also working summers at Camps Wahconah-Potomac and Pontiac. Throughout her life, she enjoyed eating chocolate, baking, crocheting, rooting for the New York Rangers and New York Mets, seeing Broadway shows, as well as attending Harry Belafonte and Johnny Mathis concerts.
In her retirement, she spent time walking with friends, playing tennis, square dancing, playing bridge and attending hors d'oeuvres parties. Sherry was also a prolific reader of novels and enjoyed crossword puzzles and the jumble. But most of all, she adored spending time with her family and friends.
She was a loving wife to her husband Jake, a wonderful mom to her children (Alyse, Pam, Steven, Lara, and Mark) as well as a doting MeMa to her grandsons (Max and Ben). She was predeceased by her parents, Morton and Sally Kershnar and her sister-in-law, Sue Kershnar. She is survived by her husband Louis Martin aka lake Jacobson; her children Alyse (Mark), Pam, Steven (Lara); her grandsons Max and Ben; as well as her siblings Mel, Rivka and Haris (Tessa). Services were held graveside at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, New Jersey.