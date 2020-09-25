SPEAKERS: A pair of original Avery Fischer, wood three-way speakers, Brand is Fischer Symphonic Sound, measures 30 x 24 x 141/2." Beautiful Symphonic sound and furniture, $300. Contact (520) 825-6842.
FOSSIL REPLICA: Early Man Skulls, three high-quality 1.6 to 1.9myo replica fossil skulls of Homo erectus, habilis, Australopithecus. One Homo L foot bone and one Homo mandible with descriptions, $280. Contact (520) 825-6842.
FOUR AREAS OF CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM: Human nervous system real slices of cerebrum, cerebellum, medulla, spinal chord. Grey and white matter distinguished, set in clear plastic, $50. Contact (520) 825-6842.