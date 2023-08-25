(July 3, 1934 — July 11, 2023)

Stu was a nice Jewish boy. He was not out to conquer the world, rather, he saw himself as a quiet, gentle soul who got on with life, following his own principles of what a man should and could be. He was in a word a mensch and loyal as the day is long.

Born to Esther and Daniel Shemer, who were first and second generation Americans, in Baltimore, Marlyand. He attended public schools through high school, graduating from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy in 1954. After graduation, he served in the United States Navy.

On May 16, 1963, he married Harriet Berks and married her again in a religious ceremony on June 30, 1963. This year, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Stu spent 32-years as the Pharmaceutical Buyer, Warehouse Distributor and Continuing Education Director at Giant Food. During that timem, he and Harriet enjoyed playing golf and collecting antiques. Stu also enjoyed his trips to Las Vegas, Atlantic City, fishing and his regular poker game.

After he retired in 1996, the Shemer’s moved to SaddleBrooke, Unit 15. He still played golf and was proud to be the Tournament Chair for the SaddleBrooke Men’s Putter Association for many years. Stu looked forward to our annual Labor Day golf tournament in Scottsdale, every year, with our friends, cruising and his Tuesday night poker game.

Stu is survived by his wife, Harriet, son, Herbert, daugter, Rachel and grandchildren, Sarah, Daniel and Jessica.

A religious and military service will be held at his Interment in the Columbarium Wall at the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, located in Marana, at a later date.