Theodore (Ted) Stark was born on May 13, 1934 in Hammond, Indiana. He lived in St. John Township, Schererville, Indiana. He attended St. Michaels Grade School and graduated from Dryer High school. He attended Indiana University and DePaw. He was employed as Vice President of a construction company in Hazelcrest, IL.
He married classmate Paulette and lived in Schererville, IN. He had two sons, Mark (wife Julie) and Paul (wife Shannon), three grandsons, Jeff, Teddy and Alex, four great-grandsons, Nathan, Liam, Lennox and Noah.
He was a longtime member of the Schererville Civic Fund and Schererville Lions Club where he served as President and Zone Chairman. He was named Lion of the Year in 1967. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Schererville and Orak Shrine in Hammond. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite and Knights Templar.
In 1995, he and Paulette retired and moved to SaddleBrooke, Arizona, just north of Tucson. He joined the Masonic Lodge in Oracle and the Sabbar Shrine in Tucson. Later he joined the Elks Lodge in Catalina.
While in SaddleBrooke, he was a member of the Golf Committee and the SaddleBrooke Country Club where he golfed three times per week. The highlight of his golf experience was a trip to Scotland for golf. He was a long-time member of the Santa Catalina Church where he served as an usher for 26-years.
Ted and Paulette celebrated 62-years of marriage in January 2021.