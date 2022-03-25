TOTAL GYM XLS: Never used, brand new, $800. (See totalgym.com for a demo; current price of unit new is $1,099.)
After a seriously disabling fall during this past summer, it looked as though going back to the weight machines at the gym would not be feasible for some time, if ever. I bought the Total Gym to ease me into lighter weight exercises and gradually heavier as I progressed. But after less than a year, I was on the road to recovery and was able to get back to the weight room without ever using the Total Gym at all. Hence, I’ve decided to sell it at a bargain price. No shipping costs or taxes and you and I can easily carry it into your hatchback or SUV.
To express your interest, email me at hfromm@q.com. Please include your phone number, so I can phone you back.