TWO GPS SYSTEMS: Garmin Drive-50 GPS, like new and includes ALL accessories and manual, $20. Garmin Nuvi 40 LM, good condition with accessories and manual, $20. Contact Janet at (719) 323-4806.
TWO CAMERAS: Fugi Film T310 digital camera, like new in box and includes all accessories: manual and disc, carrying case, battery & charger, picture transfer cable, all still in package, NEW 4GB picture card, $40. Canon 35mm film camera/model Z115, Silver gray, with carrying case, very good condition, $30. Contact Janet at (719) 323-4806.
TWO COOKBOOKS: “Official White House Cookbook.” Great collector’s item! Excellent condition, recipes from Reagan's term in office, Chef Henry Haller, $40. “Original Congressional Club Cookbook.” Another great collector’s item in excellent condition. This cookbook celebrates 90 years of recipes from Senators/House of Representatives from all states, $35. Contact Janet at (719) 323-4806.
TAP SHOES: Black, leather taps shoes made by BLOCH, in excellent condition, Size 8 women’s, $45. Contact Janet at (719) 323-4806.
SOUND BAR: Sony Sound Bar Home theater system (Model HT-XT1), Like new, very minimally used, paid $350 new, asking $175. Contact Janet at (719) 323-4806.