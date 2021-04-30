VITAJUWEL PRODUCTS: Liquidating our entire stock of VitaJuwel gemwater products. This includes multiple “Via” water bottles & accessories, pet items, literature and other VitaJuwel products. All VitaJuwel products are manufactured in the EU (European Union) and have scientifically verified health benefits. This is NOT multi-level marketing: these beautiful items could become unique new stock if you already own a salon, spa, gym or other retail establishment. Or you can start your own small business at Farmers Markets, etc. Selling entire lot at wholesale prices, $2,100.
Contact Dennis at (520) 818-6268 to discuss. Serious inquiries only.