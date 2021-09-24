Dr. William E. Marks, Jr., 79, passed peacefully into the arms of Morpheus with family at his bedside early Friday morning, August 13, 2021.
Born in Augusta, GA in 1942, Bill attended Richmond Academy, was a proud graduate of the University of Georgia, and was a fourth-generation graduate of the Medical College of Georgia. He was an Air Force Captain in the Vietnam War and an anesthesiologist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC, Easley Baptist Hospital in Easley, SC, and Greensboro Surgical Center, in Greensboro, NC.
Bill was a devoted husband of 55-years to his wife Dianne and a dedicated father to daughters Honor and Kate. He taught us that all people are created equal, and he shared with us his deep reverence for nature. He was a true hero, most notably on a morning in 2011, when he pulled into the parking lot of Safeway in Tucson, AZ where Gabby Gifford was meeting constituents. When he opened the car door, he heard gunshots and ran toward the scene to help before police arrived.
He taught his daughters to throw a punch, change a tire, drive a stick shift, love dogs, find the sacred in nature, study hard, and then study some more. He loved to watch Georgia football (go Dawgs!), tell a good story, drink a cold beer and hike in the mountains. Dianne was the love of his life and a fierce advocate for him as his health declined.
He was the life of the party and the smartest guy in the room.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Dianne; his children Honor Marks (Josh Jordan) and Kate Marks Sojka (Jeff); two grandchildren, Natalie and Charlie; his sister, Ginger Espy Page, and nieces and nephews.
Bill’s life was celebrated at a small family gathering in Tucson, AZ. Due to concerns about COVID-19, no formal services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders at DoctorsWithoutBorders.org. Visit Bill's online guestbook at www.VistosoFH.com or call Vistoso Funeral Home (520) 544-2285) for information.