Having hundreds of species never seen in the U.S. and a border just an hour from Tucson, Mexico is a natural magnet for Arizona birders. But birding by car in Mexico is a little more complicated than birding in Arizona. You need Mexican car insurance, and in most cases you need a tourist permit as well as a car permit, documents that can take an hour or more to obtain at the permit station 21 kilometers south of Nogales. However, you can get a taste of birding Mexico without the time-consuming hassle to get permits. Mexico allows U.S. visitors 72 hours in Sonora without either a visa or car permit, as long as you don’t venture out of the ‘free zone.’ You still need to have Mexican car insurance, but that’s easy to get by phone in Tucson.
This Sonoran ‘free zone’ includes mainland Mexico west of highway 15 from Nogales to Guaymas and north of highway 2 from Imuris to Naco, Arizona. That’s a lot of territory and includes birding hotspots in Rocky Point, Hermosillo, Kino Bay, San Carlos and Guaymas. Car permits are not required for visits in this area regardless of length of stay and staying 72 hours or less obviates tourist permits. Three days isn’t much time to bird these hotspots, but you can sample enough to decide where to spend more time on a longer trip. And even though a tourist permit is required for stays longer than 72 hours, it’s free for 7 days and only $20 for up to 180 days.
Rocky Point and San Carlos are a bit far for a 3-day trip, but there are two free zone birding destinations that are less than 130 miles and only about 2 hours from Tucson. One is Rio Magdalena in Imuris and the other is Rancho El Aribabi, just 20 miles east of Imuris on highway 2. Rio Magdalena is an under-birded eBird hotspot with just 15 reports, but 155 species have been listed here on visits dating back to 1980. The creek-like river flows year-round, attracting Black-bellied Whistling Duck, teals, mergansers, and grebes. In addition, this hotspot has reported Mexican specialties like Elegant Quail, Green Kingfisher, White-tipped Dove, Ferruginous Pygmy-Owl, Crested Caracara and Black-capped Gnatcatcher. A dirt road parallels the river, with multiple opportunities to park and bird, distracted only by friendly ranchers on horseback. Imuris is just 43 miles south of Nogales.
The second hotspot is Rancho El Aribabi, a 10,000-acre cattle ranch at 3,500 feet in the Sierra Azul Mountains 19 miles east of Imuris. The ranch focuses on conservation and research, and is open periodically to small group overnight visits. The ranch guesthouse sits above the Rio Cocospera, a small stream flowing through a heavily treed riparian area rich with birds. Birding the riverfront trails in early morning is like walking through nature’s cathedral. In spring, Summer Tanagers are abundant and singing Sinaloa Wrens compete with machine gun chattering Yellow-breasted Chats. EBird shows 157 species for this hotspot. We stayed here two nights in May, and our group recorded 50 species including Gray Hawk, Sinaloa Wren, Green Kingfisher, Five-striped Sparrow, White-tipped Dove, Buff-collared Nightjar and Rose-throated Becard. EBird reports for one of these birds, the Sinaloa Wren, have occurred in just three places in the U.S., all in Arizona: Tubac, Patagonia and Ft. Huachuca, and never for more than a single bird. Aribabi is just 35 miles south of Arizona, and we watched two pairs of Sinaloa Wrens singing and nest building, a 2-minute video of which we posted on YouTube. We fully expect this bird to be nesting in Arizona one of these days.
Entering Mexico to bird these two hotspots is hassle-free and no more difficult than birding Santa Cruz County. If you’re interested in seeing some birds seldom, if ever, seen in Arizona, contact us for details.
