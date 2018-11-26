There are times when you want a sweet treat, or you may be craving something chocolate. You wouldn’t want to make an entire batch of brownies or a whole cake (unless you have company coming). So my friend Maria has come up with the perfect answer to a sweet tooth. And I would put it in the category of comfort food because of the wonderful pleasure it brings to the body and the soul. It is quick, it is easy, it is delicious, and you will want to make it over and over again. I followed this recipe and found it to be very chocolaty. I will experiment with chopped walnuts next time and I know it will just as good.
Brownie for One
You Will Need:
¼ cup flour
¼ cup sugar
2 tablespoons cocoa powder (sweetened or not – your choice)
¼ teaspoon salt
Directions:
- Mix all the above with a fork in a microwaveable mug
- In a small bowl combine:
- 3 tablespoons water
- 2 tablespoons salad oil
- 1 drop of vanilla extract
- Add the wet ingredients to the dry ones in the mug and mix well.
- Microwave 1 minute 42 seconds (if you have a high-powered microwave) or 2 minutes in a lesser powered one.
- Let cool for about 20 minutes and eat with a spoon. I use a small demitasse spoon so I will take small bites and it will last longer!
Enjoy!