There comes a time in everyone’s career that they bid farewell to their job. That time for me has arrived. It has been my sincere honor to have been an HOA1 Patrol Manager. I began my position as a Patrol Officer in HOA1 back in May of 2008, I have gradually advanced in that position to Senior Officer and then Patrol Manager. I have enjoyed working with my fellow officers and with the residents of his fine community. I hope I have served you all well. We have a new Patrol manager, his name is Christopher Albers, and he brings with him a wealth of experience in operating a Patrol group. I feel I am leaving the community and Patrol in very capable hands as I transition for the second retirement in my working career.
Items of Interest
Repaving of units 18 and 19 please see the information left in your mailbox tubes and plan accordingly your travel within these parameters. Be mindful a raised manhole covers and the dip that will occur when the street is milled by your driveway.
Traffic Violations
Speeding 7 Notices of Violation Warning
Stop Sign 5 Notices of Violation Warning
Emergency Phones
At the main pool there are two emergency phones. (See the photo provided with article). They are located on the wall by the restrooms. If there is a medical emergency the RED phone should be picked up and it goes directly to PCSO for dispatch of emergency medical or Sheriff’s department. If it is an issue that is of a non-emergency in nature, then the white phone box should be used. This phone goes directly to the Patrol Officer on duty. If you accidentally call on the red phone DO NOT HANG UP without speaking to the dispatcher and explaining that you inadvertently called PCSO.