SBN-Logo-Cook-s-Corner-Cooks.Corner.jpg

It is not often that a son sends his mother a recipe. But mine did! I was shocked, but once I got over that feeling, I tried it and was equally shocked at how good it was. I think you will agree that this is an exceptional way to serve strawberries. It will make a great Valentine’s Day dessert, or anytime in fact. Try it; you’ll like it!

Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries

Ingredients:

1 lb. large strawberries

8 oz. cream cheese, softened (1/3 less fat is good, too)

3 to 4 tbsp. powdered sugar (4 tbsp. for a sweeter taste)

1 tea. Vanilla extract

Graham cracker crumbs (place on a saucer for easier use)

Method:

  1. Rinse the strawberries and cut around the top of each one. Remove the top and clean out the insides with a paring knife, like you would do with a pepper before stuffing. Some of the strawberries will already be hollow inside. Prepare all the strawberries in this manner and set aside. Sometimes a mini muffin pan is a good item to use for keeping the strawberries upright.
  2. In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla until creamy.
  3. Add the cream cheese mixture to a plastic bag and snip off a small part of one corner.
  4. Fill the strawberries with the cheese mixture.
  5. Once all the strawberries are filled, dip the top of each in graham cracker crumbs.
  6. If not serving immediately, place in the refrigerator until you need them.