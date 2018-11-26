It is not often that a son sends his mother a recipe. But mine did! I was shocked, but once I got over that feeling, I tried it and was equally shocked at how good it was. I think you will agree that this is an exceptional way to serve strawberries. It will make a great Valentine’s Day dessert, or anytime in fact. Try it; you’ll like it!
Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries
Ingredients:
1 lb. large strawberries
8 oz. cream cheese, softened (1/3 less fat is good, too)
3 to 4 tbsp. powdered sugar (4 tbsp. for a sweeter taste)
1 tea. Vanilla extract
Graham cracker crumbs (place on a saucer for easier use)
Method:
- Rinse the strawberries and cut around the top of each one. Remove the top and clean out the insides with a paring knife, like you would do with a pepper before stuffing. Some of the strawberries will already be hollow inside. Prepare all the strawberries in this manner and set aside. Sometimes a mini muffin pan is a good item to use for keeping the strawberries upright.
- In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla until creamy.
- Add the cream cheese mixture to a plastic bag and snip off a small part of one corner.
- Fill the strawberries with the cheese mixture.
- Once all the strawberries are filled, dip the top of each in graham cracker crumbs.
- If not serving immediately, place in the refrigerator until you need them.