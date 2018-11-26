My daughter loves to cook and bake. She sends me a lot of recipes and I am able to sample a lot of dishes when we visit. This is a new recipe I had never heard of and she makes it for all special occasions. She is a chocoholic and, I must say, I like chocolates also. I guess she takes after me. I hope you will try this recipe and enjoy the double chocolate tastiness of it.
Chocolate Coca-Cola Cake & Frosting
Ingredients:
1 cup Coca Cola
1/2 cup oil
1 stick butter
3 tablespoons cocoa
2 cups sugar
2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
1/2 cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon vanilla
Frosting:
1 stick butter
3 tablespoons cocoa
6 tablespoons cream or milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3-3/4 cups confectioner’s sugar
Method:
- In a saucepan, mix Coca Cola, oil, butter and cocoa and bring to a boil.
- In a bowl, combine the sugar, flour and salt.
- Pour he boiling Cola mixture over the flour mixture and beat well.
- Add the eggs, buttermilk, baking soda and vanilla and beat well.
- Pour the mixture into a greased and floured 13 x 9-inch baking pan and bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Check at 20 minutes and insert a toothpick in the center. If it comes out clean, it is done; if not, continue baking for another 5 minutes.
- Remove the pan from the oven; cool for about 10 minutes before frosting.
- While the cake is cooling, combine in a saucepan the butter, cocoa and milk. Heat until the butter melts and then beat in the remaining ingredients.
- Spread on the cake while it is still warm. You can decorate with sprinkles or colored balls or write a message or drizzle with chocolate sauce. Use your imagination.