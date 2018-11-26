SBN-Logo-Cook-s-Corner-Cooks.Corner.jpg

My daughter loves to cook and bake. She sends me a lot of recipes and I am able to sample a lot of dishes when we visit. This is a new recipe I had never heard of and she makes it for all special occasions. She is a chocoholic and, I must say, I like chocolates also. I guess she takes after me. I hope you will try this recipe and enjoy the double chocolate tastiness of it.

Chocolate Coca-Cola Cake & Frosting

Ingredients:

1 cup Coca Cola

1/2 cup oil

1 stick butter

3 tablespoons cocoa

2 cups sugar

2 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla

Frosting:

1 stick butter

3 tablespoons cocoa

6 tablespoons cream or milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3-3/4 cups confectioner’s sugar

Method:

  • In a saucepan, mix Coca Cola, oil, butter and cocoa and bring to a boil.
  • In a bowl, combine the sugar, flour and salt.
  • Pour he boiling Cola mixture over the flour mixture and beat well.
  • Add the eggs, buttermilk, baking soda and vanilla and beat well.
  • Pour the mixture into a greased and floured 13 x 9-inch baking pan and bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Check at 20 minutes and insert a toothpick in the center. If it comes out clean, it is done; if not, continue baking for another 5 minutes.
  • Remove the pan from the oven; cool for about 10 minutes before frosting.
  • While the cake is cooling, combine in a saucepan the butter, cocoa and milk. Heat until the butter melts and then beat in the remaining ingredients.
  • Spread on the cake while it is still warm. You can decorate with sprinkles or colored balls or write a message or drizzle with chocolate sauce. Use your imagination.