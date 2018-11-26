I am always looking for the best recipes for this column. Sometimes friends and neighbors suggest a favorite recipe of theirs. I try them and, if I think my readers will appreciate the mingling of the ingredients and the minor labor that it takes to prepare, I submit it for publication. Such is the case with this month. My friend, Edith brought me this recipe and an example of her efforts. They were yummy and I was impressed. I have noted any changes I made when I baked the recipe. Don’t be afraid to experiment with your own ideas. Enjoy!
Chunky Peanut Butter Cookies
Ingredients:
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 stick unsalted butter, softened
1/2 cup chunky natural peanut butter (I used Jif Extra Chunky Peanut Butter)
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar (I used light brown because it was what I had on hand)
1 large egg
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Method:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and position the racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven. Remove the butter from the refrigerator so it softens.
In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the salt, baking soda and baking powder. In a larger bowl, beat at high speed with an electric mixer until pale and fluffy: butter, peanut butter and both sugars (at least 2 minutes). Then beat in the egg and vanilla. At low speed, gradually beat in the dry ingredients until just incorporated.
Form half of the dough into 1-inch balls and arrange them about 2 inches apart on two large baking sheets. Using a fork, gently press the tops of the cookies to form a crosshatch pattern. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until lightly browned; shift the baking sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through baking.
Let the cookies cool on the sheet for about 2 minutes and then remove to cooling racks. Let the baking sheets cool slightly, and then repeat with the remaining dough. If you have four baking sheets, you can prepare the second half of the dough while the first set is baking.
If the grandkids are coming to visit, this is a good recipe for them to help. They can roll balls, press lightly with the fork, and even decorate with colored crystals. And especially, they will want to eat them. Try sandwiching two cookies with creamy peanut butter and they have plenty of protein.