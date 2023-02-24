Annually, the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club, through its Board, determines a recipient for the prestigious Trailblazer award. This recognition goes to a member “for meritorious service above and beyond simply being a member of the hiking club, for performing duties greater than expected, and for exhibiting leadership that we all admire.”

At its meeting on Wednesday, January 25, the Board unanimously agreed that Ruth Caldwell should be honored as this year’s Trailblazer. Ruth’s contributions to the Club over many years epitomizes the award’s definition. In addition to her other Club work, Ruth has been Associate Chief Guide, Chief Guide, one of our most popular everyday guides, an instructor in the annual guide first aid class, a trip organizer, a mentor to guides and hikers, a blazer of new hiking trails, and she currently serves as Club Vice President. Per our bylaws, Ruth will become President of the Club next month.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

In the nearby photo, Ruth stands next to the Trailblazer plaque, which is located at the bottom of the stairs next to the HOA1 Pro Shop. Her name was recently added. For anyone in the area, they can stop by and look at the names on the plaque. These names represent the past and current leadership of our great Club. And when you next see Ruth, please congratulate her for her meritorious service and the 2023 Trailblazer award.