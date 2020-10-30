Thank you to Karin Biviens for writing such a flattering article about the SaddleBrooke Swim Club's seventeen years of success. As everyone knows, very little gets accomplished without the support and help of all a club's members. I want to thank the dozens of SBSC members that made this happen through those years. Without these dedicated members, administrators, coaches, new program developers and fellow swimmers, the club would never have achieved the great success that it has reached today. Looking forward, I know that SBSC will continue to thrive and grow under new leaderships. This is a club that has represented and supported the SaddleBrooke Community and will continue to do so in the future. Coaching them for 17 years has been my pleasure.