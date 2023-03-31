Water was important to the Garwood family cattle ranchers in 1948, so much that they built their own dam in Wild Horse Canyon. A trek to old Garwood Dam and Wild Horse Tank pools on Monday, February 20, emphasized to SaddleBrooke hikers the importance that water was to the Garwood ranchers.

The dam itself was built in 1948, before the land was established as an eastern section of Saguaro National Park. The loop trail is a fun yet rugged hike in a Saguaro cacti forest. The trail sports an awesome crested Saguaro, worthy of a photo opportunity. Led by guide Ruth Caldwell from the end of Speedway in the farthest east side of Tucson, the path proceeded through the three points of interest: the old Garwood Dam; the Wild Horse trail; and finally, and truly most vividly, the outstanding “pools.” Due in part to the winter snow melt, the group found multiple cascading waterfalls.

The six-mile hike culminated with a delicious lunch at the Tanque Verde Guest Ranch which is across the road from the Garwood Dam trailhead. This turn of the century ranch style food hall comes complete with period furnishing, fireplace, and comfortable sitting and dining. The foodies were not disappointed at the ranch house, as the salads, soups, and full menu were delectable. They even left with an Almond chocolate dipped cookie recipe.

The day’s travels crossed paths with both horseback, foot, and foodie trekking adventurers. It was a fabulous day in the high desert.