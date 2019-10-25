The Computer Curmudgeon Column first appeared in the SaddleBag Notes in September 2009. This was the note I sent to the editor at that time:
“When the SaddleBrooke Computer Club Board of Directors convened for our monthly business meeting, I was innocently seated in the rearmost chair. As our discussion turned to a proposal that we provide a monthly contribution for publication in the Saddlebag Notes, all heads quickly nodded in agreement to the notion that this would be a fine idea.
When the question arose as to who would be a likely author, all heads turned in unison in my direction. I'm still trying to decide if this is part of a plot to encourage my absence at further meetings - or not.
So, I'll give this a shot. Computers have been a hobby and a diversion for me, not a profession. I hope this will turn out to be both useful and entertaining. Most of the material will be from me, with some help by other members.”
I hope you have enjoyed the commentary. Many columns were created in response to suggestions from classroom or email inquiries, or from some of my own experience. After a bit more than ten years of monthly columns, I’m taking a sabbatical from the SaddleBag Notes and the Computer Club for an indefinite period of time to attend to an important and pressing obligation.
I am now the primary caregiver for a much loved family member. Many residents already know or will eventually come to know how strenuous and time consuming this can be at some times and how significant and fulfilling it can be at other times. I do hope to return to at least some some of my volunteer work in the near future and I hope some of you who could help any of our SaddleBrooke service organizations seriously consider giving your neighbors a helping hand when you are able to do so.