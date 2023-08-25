Women On Our Own (WOOO) have a saying…” If you don’t see an event that interests you on the WOOO Calendar, create it.” And that’s how WOOO Happy Hour recently came to be. The first Saturday of each month has been designated as WOOO Happy Hour, and choosing a Saturday night seemed only natural, because weekends are a time of relaxation, enjoying friends, good times and good food.

As the kinks of a new event are ironed out, it has been the consensus that a maximum of 12 participants be the rule. Why? Because it is a large enough group to enjoy a variety of conversational topics, and a small enough group to get to know and welcome each other. The WOOO ladies enjoyed the August event at The Ranch House in SaddleBrooke Ranch. WOOO’s Calendar is now filled with events on Saturday evenings. This has been a goal for our organization because we know that weekends can be a time when past memories and events trigger our need to be with others.

First Saturday: WOOO Happy Hour

Second Saturday: Dining in or near SaddleBrooke

Third Saturday or Sunday: Ethnic Dining

Fourth Saturday: Member Potluck with a theme

WOOO Day Trippers are excited about the Van Gogh Experience presented at Oro Valley Marketplace in August and September, and over 20 members have signed up to experience this great exhibit!

If you are a single woman in SaddleBrooke who is not in a committed relationship, and would love to join over 250 other single women who enjoy events and activities that range from dining, to travel, to gaming, to books, to cards, to hiking, to wine tasting... well, just contact our president, Charly McInroy, for more information and to receive a membership form. Our dues are $10 per year! Send an email to clmarizona@icloud.com or call (603) 387-0149.