The Latin Rhythm Dance Club is in its fifteenth year of providing professional level instruction in authentic Latin dance styles for SaddleBrooke residents.
About dancing
Taking a dance class— with its defined steps and different tempos—provides cognitive as well as balance challenges compared with repetitive movement fitness training like walking or cycling. Dancing improves joint mobility, flexibility and balance since one has to shift weight while moving in different directions. Plus, depending on the dance, you may burn 400 calories an hour! And it’s a real “upper”.
Thursday Dance Classes
We begin by covering the basics needed for the dance patterns that follow. As we introduce our enjoyable dance patterns, we emphasize leading and following techniques, transitions and crucial beginning and ending moves. We schedule plenty of practice time so you can master the new steps. A dance step summary sheet and a practice music CD are provided to class participants. Classes meet Thursday mornings from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Vermilion Room at HOA-1.
Samba, a Brazilian Favorite – January 9, 16, 23, 30
The fast dance with steps unlike any other Latin dance.
Salsa, the Popular Latin Fast Dance - February 6, 13, 20, 27
A popular dance created in New York by the Puerto Rican community and Cuban emigres.
Quickstep Basics, A Fast Classic – March 5, 12, 19
Fast and aerobic and surprisingly easy to learn.
Bachata/Merengue Fusion, A Natural Pairing - April 9, 16, 23, 30
Our own choreography fusing two dances from the Dominican Republic.
NOTE: Latin dancing is vigorous and aerobic and very good for seniors’ bodies, minds and balance. Be sure your doctor approves!
In General
Dance is exercise that integrates mind, body and soul and works for all ages and skill levels. For starters, it helps counteract the daily effects of sitting too much. Also, even at the beginner level, dancing improves posture.
For More Information
For more information about Latin Rhythm Dance Club classes and dance parties, our popular dance instructional DVDs or membership, contact latindanceatsb1@gmail.com or call (520) 818-0604. Ask to be included on our E-mail dance events list.